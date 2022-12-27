This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
