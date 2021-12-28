This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs i…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will…
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The …
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.