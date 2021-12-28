 Skip to main content
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

