Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.