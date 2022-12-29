Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.