Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
