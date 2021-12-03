 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert