Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.