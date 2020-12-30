 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Local Weather

