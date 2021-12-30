Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.