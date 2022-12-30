This evening in Morganton: A few showers in the evening, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 1 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
