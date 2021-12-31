Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
