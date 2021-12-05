 Skip to main content
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

