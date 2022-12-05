Morganton's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 1 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
