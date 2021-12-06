Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
