Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

