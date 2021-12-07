Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.