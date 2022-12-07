 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

