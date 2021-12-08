Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
