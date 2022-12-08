For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm toda…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered …
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. C…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light an…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!