This evening's outlook for Morganton: Generally fair. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
