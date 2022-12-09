 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert