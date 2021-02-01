Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.