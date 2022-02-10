 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

