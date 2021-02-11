 Skip to main content
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

