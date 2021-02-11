This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. The are…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Outdoo…
For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow ex…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect period…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variab…
Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tod…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Winds should be calm…