Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.