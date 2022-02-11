Morganton's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
