Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.