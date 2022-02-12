This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
