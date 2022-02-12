 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

