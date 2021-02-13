 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert