For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton