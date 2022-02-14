Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.