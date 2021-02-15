Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.