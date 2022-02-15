 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

