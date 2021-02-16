 Skip to main content
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

