Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

