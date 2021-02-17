This evening in Morganton: Cloudy with rain and freezing rain expected. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Thursday, Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Morganton today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Models are sh…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall nea…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it wil…