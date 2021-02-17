 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy with rain and freezing rain expected. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Thursday, Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

