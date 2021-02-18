This evening in Morganton: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
