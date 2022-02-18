 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

