Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

