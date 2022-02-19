Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.