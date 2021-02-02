For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of prec…
For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation po…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Plan o…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see …
This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It looks lik…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturd…