Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

