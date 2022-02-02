This evening's outlook for Morganton: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperature…
National weather outlook: More than 100 million Americans are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New England. Here's the forecast.
Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow…
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. I…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…