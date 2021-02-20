Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. You may want to s…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy with rain and freezing rain expected. Ice accumulation may cause damage. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall nea…
Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is pr…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…