Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.