Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

