Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.