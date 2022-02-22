 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

