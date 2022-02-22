This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
