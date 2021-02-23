Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.