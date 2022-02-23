 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert