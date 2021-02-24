Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.