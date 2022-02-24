 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Local Weather

