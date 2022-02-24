This evening in Morganton: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Morganton…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 d…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.