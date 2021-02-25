This evening's outlook for Morganton: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Friday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
