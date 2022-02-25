 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert