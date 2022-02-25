Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
