This evening's outlook for Morganton: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
